Vogelschredder zur Fuchsfütterung • Windfarmen als Wegbereiter des globalen Veganismus

Thanks to oil lubricants that keep wind blades spinning, and coal and gas that keep lights on when wind stops blowing and/or blades are not spinning, i.e. not slaughtering birds and bats in midair.

"An oil leak from a clean, green wind turbine" pic.twitter.com/4y18TrK2XW

— Henry K. B. (@HenryK_B_) December 6, 2017